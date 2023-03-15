Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press March 15, 2023 0

Samsung Electronics said Wednesday it expects to invest 300 trillion won ($230 billion) over the next 20 years as part of an ambitious South Korean national project to build the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturing base near the capital, Seoul. The chip-making “mega cluster,” which will be established in Gyeonggi Province by 2042, will be anchored by ...

About The Associated Press

