Amazon cuts 9,000 more jobs, bringing 2023 total to 27,000

By: jdowd March 22, 2023 0

NEW YORK — Amazon plans to eliminate 9,000 more jobs in the next few weeks, CEO Andy Jassy said in a memo to staff Monday. The job cuts would mark the second largest round of layoffs in the company's history, adding to the 18,000 employees the tech giant said it would lay off in January. The ...

