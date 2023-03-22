Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Trailhead a boon to startup businesses, innovators (access required)

Trailhead a boon to startup businesses, innovators (access required)

By: Ken Levy March 22, 2023 0

Business newbies, entrepreneurs, students and others looking to make their mark in the local business scene have an invaluable ally in Trailhead Boise. The  501(c)3 nonprofit supports community entrepreneurs and businesses by helping startups to launch, providing workshops, mentorships and job creation opportunities designed to help entrepreneurs make a place for themselves in the Boise-area business ...

About Ken Levy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo