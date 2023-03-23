Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Army Corps delays decision on Great Lakes oil tunnel (access required)

By: The Associated Press March 23, 2023 0

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. — A federal review of plans for a Great Lakes oil pipeline tunnel will take more than a year longer than originally planned, officials said Thursday, likely delaying completion of the project — if approved — until 2030 or later. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers had intended to release a draft report ...

