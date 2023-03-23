Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / Editor's Picks / IBR to honor 10 Idahoans with 2023 Icon Awards   (access required)

IBR to honor 10 Idahoans with 2023 Icon Awards   (access required)

By: jdowd March 23, 2023 0

Ten prominent Idahoans who have left an enduring mark on our communities will be honored by Idaho Business Review in June with the 2023 Icon Awards.   This will mark the sixth year of the annual Icon Awards program, where IBR honors influential Idahoans — icons over the age of 50 — who have helped Idaho’s ...

Tagged with:

About jdowd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo