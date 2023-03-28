Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Zions Bank adds two to commercial banking team

March 28, 2023

BOISE – Zions Bank has added Conor Bracken and Miguel Villafana as relationship managers for its Western Idaho Commercial Banking team, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with agricultural and business clients. Bracken is based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in downtown Boise and brings nearly 20 years of banking experience ...

