Scoggin Capital, Duck Club Entertainment purchase historic El Korah Shrine (access required)

March 29, 2023

BOISE – Duck Club Entertainment and Scoggin Capital Investment announced the purchase of the historic El Korah Shrine building, located at 1118 W Idaho St. in downtown Boise. Duck Club, the creators of Treefort Music Fest, plans to utilize the venue to offer an all-ages space to attend shows featuring local and touring musicians, and hold ...

