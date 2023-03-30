Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Northwest Bank adds three to Commercial Banking team

March 30, 2023

BOISE- Northwest Bank has added Kelsey Haylett and Enrique Rivera as vice presidents and relationship managers for its Idaho Commercial Banking Division, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with agricultural and business clients throughout the Treasure Valley with a focus on Canyon County. Joining Haylett and Rivera as an Assistant Relationship Manager is Randi Ekard.Haylett ...

