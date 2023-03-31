Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
By: The Associated Press March 31, 2023 0

A Manhattan grand jury has voted to indict former President Donald Trump. The specific state charges, reports The New York Times, "remain a mystery" but will be related to the Manhattan district attorney's investigation of Trump for making hush money payments to a porn star just before the 2016 presidential election.

