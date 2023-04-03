Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / 1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut (access required)

1st moon crew in 50 years includes woman, Black astronaut (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 3, 2023 0

NASA has named the four astronauts who will fly around the moon late next year.

Tagged with:

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo