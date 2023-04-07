Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes (access required)

US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes (access required)

By: The Associated Press April 7, 2023 0

America's employers added a solid 236,000 jobs in March, suggesting that the economy remains on solid footing despite the nine interest rate hikes the Federal Reserve has imposed over the past year in its drive to tame inflation.

About The Associated Press

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo