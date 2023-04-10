Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Real Estate / ROUNDUP: Commercial Real Estate Transactions…April 10, 2023 (access required)

ROUNDUP: Commercial Real Estate Transactions…April 10, 2023 (access required)

By: jdowd April 10, 2023 0

Commercial real estate transactions are reported by regional real estate agencies. Submit them in the format used here to [email protected] Report of April 10: Boise American West Construction leased 1,600 square feet of office space in the Belgravia Building located at 120-134 S. 5th Street in Boise. Pat Shalz and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the ...

Tagged with:

About jdowd

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo