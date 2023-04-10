Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
Don't Miss
Home / News / Six Idaho educators nominated for nation’s highest STEM teaching honor (access required)

Six Idaho educators nominated for nation’s highest STEM teaching honor (access required)

By: admin April 10, 2023 0

BOISE – Six Idaho math and science teachers have been named as state finalists for the national Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST). They will compete with nominees from around the country to become this year’s national PAEMST winners. The PAEMST awards are recognized as the nation’s highest honor for math and science teachers. “Our ...

About admin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

Copyright © 2023 Idaho Business Review | 4696 W. Overland Road, Suite 180, Boise, ID 83705 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo