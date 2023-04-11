ICCU opens new Boise branch

Please ensure Javascript is enabled for purposes of website accessibility
April 11, 2023

Idaho Central Credit Union Location

The main building of this branch has almost 6,000 square feet with a second remote drive-thru building that provides even more space for members.

BOISE, Idaho – Idaho Central Credit Union has opened their newest branch located at 10795 W Meyering Lane in Boise. The branch will accommodate the growing number of ICCU members in the Treasure Valley with a range of financial services and products. 

The main building of this branch has almost 6,000 square feet with a second remote drive-thru building that provides more space for members. It has four double-stacked lanes with one ATM lane for quick and easy drive-thru transactions. The branch was built with energy-efficient components that Idaho Central has become known for. Its modern design is well-insulated and emphasizes natural lighting from the northern exposure. 

This new branch is just one example of ICCU’s commitment to providing exceptional service and financial support for their members. Their team of knowledgeable experts are excited to bring the best possible experience to those in this neighborhood of the Treasure Valley. 

From now until May 31, 2023, members who visit the Lake Hazel branch can be entered to win a set of Mokwheel Basalt eBikes. For more information on this branch, or for questions about Idaho Central Credit Union, give them a call at 800-456-5067.

 


