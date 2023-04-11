NOTHING TO FEAR – YET: AI technology is still evolving; legal issues loom

Fear of AI technology is not new: “2001: A Space Odyssey, “”Ex Machina,” “The Terminator” are among the many fictional dramatizations of the doomsday dangers of AI.

But is “artificial intelligence” something to be scared of? Experts say the idea has been around and evolving for decades and is something to monitor, not to fear.

“What’s unique about ChatGPT is it’s a culmination of a lot of AI tools and a lot of work, in a lot of different industries, that is now something that I think is very publicly accessible,” said Nick Crabbs, founding member of the software development company VYNYL “It’s most people’s first taste of what the power of this technology is.”

ChatGPT, one popular AI tool making waves this year, uses a natural language processing tool that can be used for producing content, essays, emails and even code. Concerns that the technology could replace real-life workers or “take over” the workforce abound, but that won’t happen anytime soon. While AI tools like ChatGPT help to quickly compose content and complete tasks, they still require human editing and proof-reading and is far from a perfect science, experts say.

Crabb said AI technology simply takes human creativity to another level, opening up new avenues and opportunities.

While ChatGPT may help to cut corners and decrease the need for certain jobs, it may actually help to create them, Crabbs added. For example, people with English degrees may be highly sought after as the technology continues to grow and improve. Humanities majors are often the ones that bring artificial intelligence to life and teach it to communicate with real people, he said.

“With every new technology, you can approach it with fear, or you can approach it with open mindedness and understanding about what skills would be smart to develop for yourself to interact with this new innovation,” Crabbs said. “This is a perfect example of where there’s opportunity for people, and there is a lot of opportunity….”

The legal challenges of AI technology

Beyond human creativity, ChatGPT and other AI task-based technologies have also sparked increasing legal dilemma. Brad Frazer, partner at Hawley Troxell, said people should be concerned with the legal implications of task-based AI technology, such as intellectual property and copyright infringement.

“The main thing that people are overlooking, is that they see chat GPT as a tool to create content and solve problems,” Frazer said. “But they’re not thinking about how they’re using that content in the overarching construct of US Copyright Law, Contract Law, and the law of defamation. . .”

For example–stock photo provider Getty Images sued artificial intelligence company Stability AI Inc., accusing it in a lawsuit in February of misusing more than 12 million Getty Images photos to train the AI image-generation system.

At the moment, Frazer said, the U.S. and other industrialized nations don’t recognize ChatGPT as a human that has the ability to offer work, which is a copyright issue. Another issue, he added, is that the technology doesn’t explicitly state where the information comes from.

“There are a lot of companies that have non-disclosure agreements. What if ChatGPT writes something that violates your non-disclosure agreement?” Frazer said. “It could get you sued for defamation, sued for negligence, or sued for breach of contract. I think quite frankly, it’s just not worth it.”

The law hasn’t caught up to AI technological advancements yet, but it is here to stay and will continue to grow, said Crabbs.

“They’re here, they’re moving fast. It’s only going to move faster.” he said. “So, figure out how you win, and don’t approach it with fear. I don’t think we’re going to see Skynet–if you watch the Terminator–it will probably be OK. The reins of control firmly lie within rational humans. It’s a brave new world and there’s a lot of opportunity for anyone who wants to grab a hold of it.”