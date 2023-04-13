Saint Alphonsus modifies masking requirements across health system

BOISE, ID – A decline in community COVID-19 transmission rates, coupled with the end of the influenza season, has led Saint Alphonsus Health System to modify the masking requirements across its two-state healthcare system.

Effective today, masking is optional at Saint Alphonsus hospitals and clinics in public hallways and spaces as well as in inpatient hallways and nursing stations. Masks are still required in certain patient rooms and areas, including medical oncology and infusion clinics. Colleagues will wear masks if requested by patients or visitors and around patients with certain infectious diseases.

COVID-19 self-screening policies remain in effect at all Saint Alphonsus facilities in both states and people who wish to wear masks may continue to do so. Healthcare workers will still wear Personal Protective Equipment (PPE), appropriate for the care they are providing.

The healthcare system will continue to assess community transmission levels and make adjustments to the masking guidelines as necessary.