City chooses top three candidates for OPA Director, announces next steps 

After an internal review of applications from 30 prospective candidates for Director of the Office of Police Accountability (OPA), and initial interviews with the top five, three applicants have been selected for a series of panel interviews with internal stakeholders, local agency partners and community groups.

Vic McCraw served in the Arizona Department of Public Safety, rising to the rank of Captain during his career. McCraw later led the Idaho Peace Officer Standards & Training (POST), the state agency responsible for oversight of all law enforcement certification standards and training.

Mac Muir has spent the past seven years at the Civilian Complaint Review Board in New York City, most recently overseeing a team of seven investigators at the largest civilian oversight organization in the country.

Leia Pitcher currently serves as the Interim Police Auditor for the City of Eugene, Oregon overseeing a staff of five and reviewing between 350 – 400 citizen complaints each year. Pitcher is a licensed attorney who has worked in civilian oversight of law enforcement for thirteen years.

Candidates will be onsite in late April or early May for a series of panel interviews followed by an interview with Mayor Lauren McLean, Council President Holli Woodings, Council President Pro Tem Jimmy Hallyburton, and Council Member Patrick Bageant, who together oversee OPA.

The internal panel is made up of representatives from various city departments that regularly interact with OPA. Local agency panelists are being selected from Treasure Valley public safety agencies and organizations. The community panel will include members of the faith community as well as representatives who work closely with disproportionately impacted residents.