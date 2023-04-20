Nampa Development Corporation (NDC) announces incentive for new and expanding restaurants

NAMPA, ID – The Nampa Development Corporation (NDC) has announced an opportunity for new and expanding restaurants within downtown Nampa. To incentivize the creation of new jobs, attract new food-related establishments, and create economic growth in the area, food-related business owners may apply for grant funds to partially reimburse up to 50% of certain projects.

Interested building and business owners are encouraged to submit applications that demonstrate a sustainable vision for their establishment and downtown Nampa. This program is first-come-first served until funds are depleted. Additional information, including the program details and application, can be found on the NDC website.

According to the NDC, eligible project costs include, but are not limited to: grease interceptors/traps, City of Nampa permitting fees, and other eligible expenses as approved by corporation.

Over the past fifteen years, NDC has facilitated over $40 million in redevelopment projects, including the revitalization of downtown Nampa and various industrial and commercial projects throughout the city. Some of these projects include the Hugh Nichols Public Safety Building, Nampa Public Library, downtown parking structure, downtown plaza, and the redevelopment of Lloyd Square Park.