fbpx

Alta names new senior environmental scientist and toxicologist

jdowd//April 24, 2023

Home>News>

Alta names new senior environmental scientist and toxicologist

Jeremy Johnson.

Alta names new senior environmental scientist and toxicologist

jdowd//April 24, 2023

Jeremy Johnson has joined Alta Science and Engineering  in the role of Senior Environmental Scientist and Toxicologist. Johnson brings more than two decades of leadership and experience with environmental cleanup and regulatory programs like CERCLA, Brownfields, UST/LUST, RCRA, NEPA, Air Toxics, TSCA, and FIFRA. He has provided expert consultations to federal, tribal, state and private entities on how to implement EPA guidance and policies pertaining to risk assessment and environmental investigations.Before joining Alta, Johnson dedicated 25 years to scientific and supervisory roles within the EPA. He is an associate member of the Society of Toxicology, and has a master’s degree in toxicology from University of Kansas Medical Center with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from University of Arizona.

<

Related Content

Saint Alphonsus robotic surgery improving outcomes

[caption id="attachment_492675" align="alignleft" width="205"] Surgery underway using advanced robotics at Sai[...]

April 24, 2023
Idaho Wine

From Midwest to Wild West, these up-and-coming wine regions not just for oenophiles

Amidst the popularity of Napa Valley, Bordeaux, and Tuscany, lies a treasure trove of undiscovered and underra[...]

April 24, 2023
Bed Bath Beyond Bankruptcy Filing

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheet[...]

April 24, 2023

Early morning fire destroys wing of Pocatello high school

POCATELLO — An early morning fire destroyed part of Highland High School in Pocatello on Friday. No one w[...]

April 21, 2023

Hummel Architects announces restructuring of its executive team  

Hummel Architects announces the restructuring of their executive team. In these new roles, they will have the [...]

April 21, 2023

Musk’s SpaceX rocket explodes minutes after launch

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test [...]

April 20, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses 

10/4/2023
Bill Broich

Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?  

4/4/2023

FDIC Braces for Potential Banking Crisis: Can It Stabilize the System Once Again[...]

4/4/2023
Billy Moreland

No one plans for death, but there it is!

15/3/2023

Four lessons businesses can learn from farmers

10/3/2023