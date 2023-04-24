Alta names new senior environmental scientist and toxicologist

Jeremy Johnson has joined Alta Science and Engineering in the role of Senior Environmental Scientist and Toxicologist. Johnson brings more than two decades of leadership and experience with environmental cleanup and regulatory programs like CERCLA, Brownfields, UST/LUST, RCRA, NEPA, Air Toxics, TSCA, and FIFRA. He has provided expert consultations to federal, tribal, state and private entities on how to implement EPA guidance and policies pertaining to risk assessment and environmental investigations.
Before joining Alta, Johnson dedicated 25 years to scientific and supervisory roles within the EPA. He is an associate member of the Society of Toxicology, and has a master’s degree in toxicology from University of Kansas Medical Center with a bachelor’s degree in environmental science from University of Arizona.
