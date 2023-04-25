fbpx

Idaho gas prices jump six cents in a week

admin//April 25, 2023

Home>IBR Headlines>

Idaho gas prices jump six cents in a week

Idaho gas prices jump six cents in a week

admin//April 25, 2023

BOISE, ID – Idaho gas prices got off to a turbulent start last week, jumping six cents in three days before leveling off over the weekend. The gem state rank moves from 20th to 15th for most expensive fuel in the U.S. The AAA predicts that prices will continue an upward trajectory ahead of Memorial Day, but falling crude oil costs could calm things down this week.

Today, the average price for a gallon of regular in the Gem State is $3.64, which is six cents more than a week ago and five cents more than a month ago.  Meanwhile, the national average currently sits at $3.67 per gallon, which is the same as a week ago and 23 cents more than a month ago.  Idaho ranks 15th in the country for most expensive fill-ups.

“To end the week, gasoline demand fell nationwide, fuel supplies increased, the cost of crude oil dropped, and regional refineries increased production.  Those factors helped rising gas prices tap the brakes over the past few days,” AAA Idaho Public Affairs Director Matthew Conde said.  “As Idaho comes out of a long winter hibernation, pump prices could climb in fits and starts, but hopefully there will be some quiet weeks in the mix as well.”

Today’s most expensive gasoline is in California ($4.90), Hawaii ($4.77), Arizona ($4.69), Washington ($4.58), and Nevada ($4.27).  At $3.14 per gallon, the cheapest place to fill up is Mississippi.

According to the Energy Information Administration, gas demand dropped from 9 to 8.5 million barrels per day last week, and refineries in the Rockies region boosted production from 83% to nearly 91%.  If demand remains low and production remains high, Idaho drivers could see little or no price movement this week, or perhaps even a slight decrease.

Amid market concerns that future interest rate hikes could tip the economy into a recession, the West Texas Intermediate benchmark for crude oil is currently trading near $79 per barrel, which is $2 less than a week ago but $10 more than a month ago.  Because the cost of crude makes up more than half of the price of finished gasoline, any long-term dip in oil prices would apply downward pressure on gas prices.

Here are Idaho prices as of April 24, 2023:

Boise – $3.72

Coeur d’Alene – $3.58

Franklin – $3.68

Idaho Falls – $3.42

Lewiston – $3.55

Pocatello – $3.51

Rexburg – $3.51

Twin Falls – $3.64

s

Related Content

Saint Alphonsus robotic surgery improving outcomes

[caption id="attachment_492675" align="alignleft" width="205"] Surgery underway using advanced robotics at Sai[...]

April 24, 2023
Idaho Wine

From Midwest to Wild West, these up-and-coming wine regions not just for oenophiles

Amidst the popularity of Napa Valley, Bordeaux, and Tuscany, lies a treasure trove of undiscovered and underra[...]

April 24, 2023
Bed Bath Beyond Bankruptcy Filing

Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond files for bankruptcy protection

Bed Bath & Beyond — one of the original big box retailers known for its seemingly endless offerings of sheet[...]

April 24, 2023

Early morning fire destroys wing of Pocatello high school

POCATELLO — An early morning fire destroyed part of Highland High School in Pocatello on Friday. No one w[...]

April 21, 2023

Musk’s SpaceX rocket explodes minutes after launch

SOUTH PADRE ISLAND, Texas — SpaceX's giant new rocket exploded minutes after blasting off on its first test [...]

April 20, 2023

Micron, INL awarded STEM Impact honor

FORT HALL -- The Idaho STEM EcosySTEM recognized two organizations that have played major roles in making the [...]

April 20, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses 

10/4/2023
Bill Broich

Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?  

4/4/2023

FDIC Braces for Potential Banking Crisis: Can It Stabilize the System Once Again[...]

4/4/2023
Billy Moreland

No one plans for death, but there it is!

15/3/2023

Four lessons businesses can learn from farmers

10/3/2023