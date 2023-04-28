April Peterson selected as senior human resources generalist at CEI

April Peterson has been selected to serve as the senior human resources generalist at College of Eastern Idaho. She comes to CEI with a Master of Science in human resources development, 5 years of HR experience, and 9+ years of higher education experience.
Peterson has a strong background in policies and procedures, HR counseling, compensation, payroll, benefits, and recruiting. Her degree has prepared her for working in performance management, conflict management, and strategic planning. CEI said Peterson will “prove to be a valuable member of the team and a skilled leader who will contribute to the mission of the community college.”
Jeremy Johnson has joined Alta Science and Engineering in the role of Senior Environmental Scientist and Tox[...]
April 24, 2023
Hummel Architects announces the restructuring of their executive team. In these new roles, they will have the [...]
April 21, 2023
[caption id="attachment_291297" align="alignleft" width="225"] Vic McCraw[/caption] After an internal review [...]
April 17, 2023
BOISE – Six Idaho math and science teachers have been named as state finalists for the national Presidenti[...]
April 10, 2023
BOISE – Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield welcomed a new Director of Assessment and [...]
April 6, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Idaho Business Review News.
Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses
10/4/2023
Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?
4/4/2023
FDIC Braces for Potential Banking Crisis: Can It Stabilize the System Once Again[...]
4/4/2023
No one plans for death, but there it is!
15/3/2023
Four lessons businesses can learn from farmers
10/3/2023