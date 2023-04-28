fbpx

April Peterson selected as senior human resources generalist at CEI

April 28, 2023

April Peterson selected as senior human resources generalist at CEI

April Peterson

April Peterson selected as senior human resources generalist at CEI

admin//April 28, 2023

April Peterson

April Peterson has been selected to serve as the senior human resources generalist at College of Eastern Idaho. She comes to CEI with a Master of Science in human resources development, 5 years of HR experience, and 9+ years of higher education experience.

Peterson has a strong background in policies and procedures, HR counseling, compensation, payroll, benefits, and recruiting. Her degree has prepared her for working in performance management, conflict management, and strategic planning. CEI said Peterson will “prove to be a valuable member of the team and a skilled leader who will contribute to the mission of the community college.”

