College of Eastern Idaho hosts inaugural Energy Days event on May 4

admin//April 28, 2023

(Lukáš Lehotský via Unsplash.)

IDAHO FALLS, ID The public is invited to attend Energy Days, an event that will kick off on May 4 at 7:30 a.m. in College of Eastern Idaho’s boardroom in building 3 with an Up & Atom Breakfast. Attendees will learn from Idaho lawmakers and leading advocates for the nuclear energy industry. Speakers will include Idaho National Laboratory Director John Wagner, the Nuclear Energy  Institute, local legislators, and a representative from the governor’s office.  

Following breakfast, an Energy Speaker series will begin at 8:45 a.m. This will include leaders from Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Environmental Coalition, Idaho Falls Power, and the Naval Reactors Facility. The series will cover a variety of new energy technology information, deploying those technologies in the community, large construction projects in Idaho Falls and at the INL site, as well as other interesting and timely topics. 

During the lunch hour, students from around the region will facilitate a forum with senior energy leaders. Participants will ask topical questions about the future of advanced energy, workforce  opportunities and impacts on our communities. 

The day will conclude with a free screening of Oliver Stone’s new movie “Nuclear Now,” also on CEI’s campus in building 5, room 531. “Nuclear Now” is based on professor Joshua Goldstein’s book,  “A Bright Future,” which makes the case for nuclear power as a safe, low-emissions energy solution in the face of climate change. Seating is limited for this viewing.  

