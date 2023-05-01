Office Environment Company announces the addition of Aidan Laighleis

Office Environment Company (EOC) has announced the addition of Aidan Laighleis. In her role of Sales Support, Laighleis supports EOC’s workplace consultants in providing stellar client experience and immaculate accuracy. She comes to OEC with experience in banking, real estate, and management, and received a bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in leadership, management, and organization. EOC said Laighleis said has a passion for “implementing efficiency behind the scenes for alignment between client experience and organizational success.”