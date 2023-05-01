fbpx

Office Environment Company announces the addition of Aidan Laighleis

admin//May 1, 2023

Home>People>

Office Environment Company announces the addition of Aidan Laighleis

Office Environment Company announces the addition of Aidan Laighleis

admin//May 1, 2023

Aidan Laighleis

Office Environment Company (EOC) has announced the addition of Aidan Laighleis. In her role of Sales Support, Laighleis supports EOC’s workplace consultants in providing stellar client experience and immaculate accuracy. She comes to OEC with experience in banking, real estate, and management, and received a bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in leadership, management, and organization. EOC said Laighleis said has a passion for “implementing efficiency behind the scenes for alignment between client experience and organizational success.”

<

Related Content

April Peterson selected as senior human resources generalist at CEI

[caption id="attachment_492982" align="alignleft" width="179"] April Peterson[/caption] April Peterson has [...]

April 28, 2023

Alta names new senior environmental scientist and toxicologist

Jeremy Johnson has joined Alta Science and Engineering  in the role of Senior Environmental Scientist and Tox[...]

April 24, 2023

Hummel Architects announces restructuring of its executive team  

Hummel Architects announces the restructuring of their executive team. In these new roles, they will have the [...]

April 21, 2023

City chooses top three candidates for OPA Director, announces next steps 

[caption id="attachment_291297" align="alignleft" width="225"] Vic McCraw[/caption] After an internal review [...]

April 17, 2023

Six Idaho educators nominated for nation’s highest STEM teaching honor

BOISE – Six Idaho math and science teachers have been named as state finalists for the national Presidenti[...]

April 10, 2023

Critchfield names 3 as state education directors

BOISE – Superintendent of Public Instruction Debbie Critchfield welcomed a new Director of Assessment and [...]

April 6, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses 

10/4/2023
Bill Broich

Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?  

4/4/2023

FDIC Braces for Potential Banking Crisis: Can It Stabilize the System Once Again[...]

4/4/2023
Billy Moreland

No one plans for death, but there it is!

15/3/2023

Four lessons businesses can learn from farmers

10/3/2023