Office Environment Company announces the addition of Aidan Laighleis

Office Environment Company (EOC) has announced the addition of Aidan Laighleis. In her role of Sales Support, Laighleis supports EOC’s workplace consultants in providing stellar client experience and immaculate accuracy. She comes to OEC with experience in banking, real estate, and management, and received a bachelor of science in business administration with an emphasis in leadership, management, and organization. EOC said Laighleis said has a passion for “implementing efficiency behind the scenes for alignment between client experience and organizational success.”
[caption id="attachment_492982" align="alignleft" width="179"] April Peterson[/caption] April Peterson has [...]
April 28, 2023
Jeremy Johnson has joined Alta Science and Engineering in the role of Senior Environmental Scientist and Tox[...]
April 24, 2023
Hummel Architects announces the restructuring of their executive team. In these new roles, they will have the [...]
April 21, 2023
[caption id="attachment_291297" align="alignleft" width="225"] Vic McCraw[/caption] After an internal review [...]
April 17, 2023
BOISE – Six Idaho math and science teachers have been named as state finalists for the national Presidenti[...]
April 10, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Idaho Business Review News.
Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses
10/4/2023
Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?
4/4/2023
FDIC Braces for Potential Banking Crisis: Can It Stabilize the System Once Again[...]
4/4/2023
No one plans for death, but there it is!
15/3/2023
Four lessons businesses can learn from farmers
10/3/2023