Registration open for Idaho Indian Education Summit

BOISE, ID – The Idaho State Board of Education’s Idaho Indian Education Committee and the State Department of Education’s Office of Indian Education are set to host this year’s Idaho Indian Education Summit, “Tribal Traditions: Designing STEM Through Place, Language and Purpose.”

This year’s summit will take place June 12 – 13 at Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston. Educators will explore a variety of place-based instruction topics while identifying strategies they can use in the classroom to promote equitable learning practices for American Indian students.

Registration is now open and will run through June 5. The cost to attend is $100. Participants who attend both days are eligible to receive continuing education credits from Lewis-Clark State College for an additional $50.

“This conference gives our educators a chance to come together as a community and explore the concepts of equitable learning and place-based STEM concepts through a lens that they may not have otherwise had a chance to look through,” State Department of Education Indian Education Director Johanna Jones said. “I’m confident that our educational communities will get the chance to see that these perspectives on teaching and learning can benefit all Idaho students.”

This year’s conference will feature keynote speakers and breakout sessions covering a variety of topics in place-based learning, STEM education and indigenous knowledge in the classroom. An optional place-based waterways activity is also offered on Monday, June 12. Participants will visit and learn about culturally significant places along the confluence of the Snake and Clearwater rivers through a narrated jet boat outing, sponsored by Beamers Hells Canyon Tours.