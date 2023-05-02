Nampa working to address water pressure concerns
NAMPA — Nampa irrigation customers located north of I-84 have reported low pressure concerns for their irrigation water, according to Mayor Debbie Kling.
The city is asking those customers impacted for patience as crews are on scene at the four irrigation pump stations located in this area to identify and correct the problem. The timeline is unknown but crews are working to improve irrigation water pressure as quickly as possible, Kling said in a press release.
During the beginning of each irrigation season, operation crews work to clear the lines and ensure the pumps and pipes are working properly.
Updates will be shared on the City of Nampa’s social media channels and Nextdoor as available.
