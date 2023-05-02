RE ROUNDUP: MAY 3 2023

The following are commercial real estate transactions as reported by various area real estate firms. Send submissions to [email protected], using the format of these transactions.

Mariya & Vasiliy Melnik leased 1,440 sq. ft. of retail space at 750 S. Progress Ave. Ste. 170 in Meridian. Stacie Poletasio, Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Austin Hopkins and Matt Mahoney represented the landlord.

Whiting Fitness LLC expanded and renewed a lease on 5,911 sq. ft. of retail space at 2120 E. Fairview Ave. Ste. 13 in Meridian. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Tarbush Kitchen, LLC leased 4,490 sq. ft. of retail space at 2757 S. Broadway Ave. in Boise. Mike Christensen of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant. Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

City Buffet renewed a lease on 8,017 sq. ft. of retail space at 8049 W. Fairview Ave. in Boise. Michelle Doong represented the tenant. Mallisa Jackson and Kelly Schnebly of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Jeremiah’s Toy Box, LLC leased 15,505 sq. ft. of industrial space at 5452 W. State St. in Boise. Michael Konold and Gabrielle Gendron represented the tenant. Devin Ogden of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Roman Schwartsman purchased 0.79 acres at 2391 S. Cinema Drive in Meridian. Brianna Miller of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Lotus Vaping Technologies renewed their 31,000 square feet of industrial space located at 5118 Sawyer Avenue in Boise. Chris Pearson of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

EO Investments Inc leased 2,000 square feet of office space in 5244 Eagle Road located at 5244-5246 N. Eagle Road in Boise. JP Greenand Moses Mukengezi of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. David Nielsen of Silvercreek Realty Group represented the tenant.

Boise River Fence, Inc. leased 4,190 square feet of industrial space located at 5298-5300 W. Bethel Street in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Goat Golf Carts LLC leased 5,744 square feet of industrial space located at 950 N Hickory Suite 140 in Meridian. JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the tenant. Stephen Fife and Bree Wells from Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord.

Tacoma Screw Products renewed their 8,364 square feet of industrial space in Central Park Commerce located at 2230 S. Cole Road in Boise. Devin Pierce and Dan Minnaert of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

JSU LLC leased 4,503 square feet of retail space in Cole Village Shopping Center located at 3317-3485 N. Cole Road in Boise. Holly Chetwood and JP Green of TOK Commercial represented the landlord/tenant. Samuel Hartley of Reliance Retail LLC represented the tenant.

Martin Motorsports leased 1,440 square feet of industrial space located at 1788 E State Street in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Venue Event Service Inc. renewed their 1,440 square feet of industrial space in Eagle Industrial Center located at 1750-1790 E. State Street in Eagle. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Sprouted Therapy LLC leased 834 square feet of office space in Eagle River Building II located at 533 E. Riverside Drive in Eagle. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Maggie Thai Kitchen leased 2,456 square feet of retail space in Fairview Station located at 8013-8151 Fairview Avenue in Boise. Moses Mukengezi of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Flowers Baking Company of Utah, LLC leased 4,540 square feet of industrial space in Franklin Business Center located at 1020 N. Franklin Blvd in Nampa. Dan Minnaert and Devin Pierce of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Dr. Mary Migliori renewed their space in Greystone Building located at 250 Bobwhite Court in Boise. Patrick Shalz of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

MADD renewed their 715 square feet of office space in Kendall Center 5 located at 5481-5505 Kendall Street in Boise. Chris Pearson and Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the landlord. Jack Moravcik of Swearingen Realty Group LLC represented the tenant.

Bankers Life & Casualty Company renewed their 2,279 square feet of office space in Lakeharbor located at 3050-3250 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Al Marino of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Genther Masonry Inc. renewed their 1,158 square feet of office space in Lakeharbor located at 3050-3250 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Al Marino and Kekaula Kaniho of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Kovichcvo, LLC renewed their 2,371 square feet of office space in Lakeharbor located at 3050-3250 N. Lakeharbor Lane in Boise. Al Marino and Kekaula Kaniho of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Earth Brite, LLC leased 720 square feet of retail space in orchard place located at 1134-1148 N. Orchard Street in Boise. Holly Chetwood and Moses Mukengezi of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

PrimeLending, a PlainsCapital Company renewed their 1,729 square feet of office space in Sonoma Square located at 1940 S. Bonito Way in Meridian. Laurie Reynoldson of TOK Commercial represented the landlord.

EASTERN IDAHO

Premier Pools and Spas leased 200 square feet of office space located at 325 S Woodruff in Idaho Falls. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Angels Touch Hospice, LLC leased 200 square feet of office space in 325 Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Clubhouse Early Childhood Learning Center, LLC leased 2,500 square feet of retail space in 3950 S Yellowstone Highway in Idaho Falls. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Peak Behavioral Services LLC leased 2,820 square feet of office space at 4943 N 29th E in Idaho Falls. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Awelo Drumming leased 1,000 square feet of office space located at 551 S. Capital Avenue in Idaho Falls. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Anderson’s Inc leased 1,475 square feet of office space located at 610-640 S. Woodruff Avenue in Idaho Falls. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Millennium Networks, LLC leased 1 acres at TBD W 4700 S in Rexburg. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.

Ridgeline Counseling LLC leased 360 square feet of office space in Center 151 located at 151 N Third Ave in Pocatello. Nick Terry of TOK Commercial facilitated the transaction.