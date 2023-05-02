fbpx

Saint Alphonsus announces leadership changes at Nampa Hospital

May 2, 2023

Saint Alphonsus announces leadership changes at Nampa Hospital

photo of saint alphonsus

Saint Alphonsus Health System, Nampa. File photo

Saint Alphonsus announces leadership changes at Nampa Hospital

admin//May 2, 2023

NAMPA, ID – Clint Child, DNP, MBA, RN, CENP has been named President at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa and Misti Leavitt, RN, MSN-BC has been named Chief Nursing Officer and Vice President of Operations. The announcements were made by Odette Bolano, President and CEO of the Saint Alphonsus Health System. 

Child brings 19 years of experience managing and leading nursing and clinical operations at SAMC in Nampa. He has held multiple roles within the organization, most recently as chief nursing officer for the Saint Alphonsus Health System as well chief nursing officer and vice president of operations for the Nampa hospital. He also served as Interim President in Nampa from October 2017 to February 2018. He replaces Travis Leach, who had served as President since February 2018. 

He also serves on the board of the Saint Alphonsus Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Stampede for the Cure and is a director for the Snake River Stampede.  He’s also an active member of the Nurse Leaders of Idaho, Boise State University Clinical Advisory Board, Northwest Nazarene University Nursing Advisory Board and the Idaho Medical Reserve Corps. His appointment as president is effective May 2. 

Misti Leavitt replaces Child as chief nursing officer and vice president of operations for Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa. Leavitt has been with Saint Alphonsus for 23 years, starting as a medical-surgical nurse and then being promoted to nurse manager in the medical-oncology unit.  For the past five years, she has been Director of Acute Care for Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.  In that role, she provided administrative and clinical oversight for 10 nursing units and supervised eight nurse managers. She is an active member of the American Organization of Nurse Leaders.

