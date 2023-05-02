fbpx

The Agency Boise marks their first office In Idaho

admin//May 2, 2023

Home>IBR Headlines>

The Agency Boise marks their first office In Idaho

The Agency Boise marks their first office In Idaho

admin//May 2, 2023

The Agency’s newest locale is the first office in Idaho and 81st location worldwide, joining the brokerage’s growing network across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. The Boise office will be led by industry veterans and Managing Partners Mike and Robyn Moir alongside Partner and Realtor, Rachel Moir.

 “We’re pleased to expand our footprint across the Pacific Northwest with the launch of our first office in Idaho,” CEO and Founder of The Agency Mauricio Umansky said. “We’re delighted to partner with Mike, Robyn, and Rachel Moir, three well-respected and accomplished professionals in our industry, as we unveil our new location in Boise.”

The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. According to a press release, in Q1 of 2023, The Agency launched ten new offices, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

“Boise is renowned and celebrated for its active lifestyle and true four seasons,” Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales Jim Ramsay said. “We look forward to servicing this thriving destination as we showcase The Agency’s unparalleled network and resources throughout the Treasure Valley and McCall area.”

The Agency Boise is located at 1051 S Wells St, Ste 250, Meridian, ID 83642. For more information on The Agency, please visit TheAgencyRE.com.

Related Content

Nampa working to address water pressure concerns

NAMPA, ID -- Nampa irrigation customers located north of I-84 have reported low pressure concerns for their ir[...]

May 2, 2023
photo of saint alphonsus

Saint Alphonsus announces leadership changes at Nampa Hospital

NAMPA, ID – Clint Child, DNP, MBA, RN, CENP has been named President at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Na[...]

May 2, 2023

Nampa working to address water pressure concerns

NAMPA -- Nampa irrigation customers located north of I-84 have reported low pressure concerns for their irriga[...]

May 2, 2023

Nampa working to address water pressure concerns

NAMPA -- Nampa irrigation customers located north of I-84 have reported low pressure concerns for their irriga[...]

May 2, 2023
WHY DID FIRST REPUBLIC FAIL

Why First Republic failed. Are other banks to follow?

First Republic Bank has become the second large regional bank with assets over $200 billion to fail in just a [...]

May 2, 2023
Thousand Springs State Park

Commission schedules public hearing on proposed transfer of land from Idaho Power to Parks and Recre...

BOISE, ID – The Idaho Public Utilities Commission is hosting a telephonic public hearing on May 11 to take f[...]

May 1, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses 

10/4/2023
Bill Broich

Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?  

4/4/2023

FDIC Braces for Potential Banking Crisis: Can It Stabilize the System Once Again[...]

4/4/2023
Billy Moreland

No one plans for death, but there it is!

15/3/2023

Four lessons businesses can learn from farmers

10/3/2023