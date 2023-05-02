The Agency Boise marks their first office In Idaho

The Agency’s newest locale is the first office in Idaho and 81st location worldwide, joining the brokerage’s growing network across the U.S., Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Europe. The Boise office will be led by industry veterans and Managing Partners Mike and Robyn Moir alongside Partner and Realtor, Rachel Moir.

“We’re pleased to expand our footprint across the Pacific Northwest with the launch of our first office in Idaho,” CEO and Founder of The Agency Mauricio Umansky said. “We’re delighted to partner with Mike, Robyn, and Rachel Moir, three well-respected and accomplished professionals in our industry, as we unveil our new location in Boise.”

The Agency has rapidly expanded its presence across the globe throughout the past year, making it one of the fastest-growing luxury boutique brokerages in the world. According to a press release, in Q1 of 2023, The Agency launched ten new offices, with more on the horizon in the coming months.

“Boise is renowned and celebrated for its active lifestyle and true four seasons,” Executive Vice President of Franchise Sales Jim Ramsay said. “We look forward to servicing this thriving destination as we showcase The Agency’s unparalleled network and resources throughout the Treasure Valley and McCall area.”

The Agency Boise is located at 1051 S Wells St, Ste 250, Meridian, ID 83642. For more information on The Agency, please visit TheAgencyRE.com.