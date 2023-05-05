Roaring Springs opens soon, expansion to follow

MERIDIAN, ID — Roaring Springs’ waterpark will open for its 24th season weekends starting on Saturday, May 13 from 11am-7pm (weather permitting). Nearly two years of planning and construction will be complete in time to welcome guests to Roaring Springs’ expansion on Wednesday, May 31st from 4-7pm.

Roaring Springs is the largest waterpark in the Northwest, and the nearly six-acre expansion makes it one of the largest in the US. Roaring Springs’ expansion includes three major new attractions:

Camp IdaH2O interactive play structure featuring iconic Idaho animals and the world’s first and only Tippin’ Tater 650-gallon potato tipping bucket.

Class 5 Canyon , Idaho’s first whitewater, wave action river.

Critter Crossing adventure pool with forest-themed floats to balance across and water basketball.

Plus Geyser Grill and Roaring Springs’ first bar.

16 new luxury cabanas and additional paved parking.

This is phase one of a seven-phase master plan that will increase in size of the waterpark by 40%. Roaring Springs’ partners on the project include Roaring Springs’ original slide manufacturer, ProSlide of Ottawa, Ontario, Aquatic Development Group (ADG) of Cohoes, New York and long-time local construction management partner, The Russell Corporation.