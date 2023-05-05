fbpx

Roaring Springs opens soon, expansion to follow

admin//May 5, 2023

Home>IBR Headlines>

Roaring Springs opens soon, expansion to follow

Photo courtesy of Roaring Springs waterpark.

Roaring Springs opens soon, expansion to follow

admin//May 5, 2023

MERIDIAN, ID — Roaring Springs’ waterpark will open for its 24th season weekends starting on Saturday, May 13 from 11am-7pm (weather permitting).  Nearly two years of planning and construction will be complete in time to welcome guests to Roaring Springs’ expansion on Wednesday, May 31st from 4-7pm.

Roaring Springs is the largest waterpark in the Northwest, and the nearly six-acre expansion makes it one of the largest in the US. Roaring Springs’ expansion  includes three major new attractions:

  • Camp IdaH2O interactive play structure featuring iconic Idaho animals and the  world’s first and only Tippin’ Tater 650-gallon potato tipping bucket.
  • Class 5 Canyon, Idaho’s first whitewater, wave action river. 
  • Critter Crossing adventure pool with forest-themed floats to balance across and  water basketball. 
  • Plus Geyser Grill and Roaring Springs’ first bar. 
  • 16 new luxury cabanas and additional paved parking.  

This is phase one of a seven-phase master plan that will increase in size of the waterpark by 40%. Roaring Springs’ partners on the project include Roaring Springs’ original slide manufacturer, ProSlide of Ottawa, Ontario, Aquatic Development Group (ADG) of  Cohoes, New York and long-time local construction management partner, The Russell  Corporation. 

i

Related Content

Boise Cascade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96.7 million.

May 5, 2023

Clearwater Analytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

May 5, 2023
Buying a home in Idaho

Homebuyers facing steep borrowing costs despite Fed move

Homebuyers should get used to painfully high mortgage rates, despite this week's signal from the Federal Reser[...]

May 4, 2023

AI pioneer has big concerns over ‘deep learning’

SAN FRANCISCO — Geoffrey Hinton, an award-winning computer scientist known as the "godfather of artificial i[...]

May 4, 2023

Yes for West Ada launches campaign to support West Ada School District Plant Facilities Levy

WEST ADA COUNTY, ID — Yes for West Ada, a group of citizens and parents, has launched a campaign in support [...]

May 3, 2023

Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning to close all stores

Discount goods retailer Tuesday Morning has announced it is going out of business and closing all of its store[...]

May 3, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix 

5/5/2023
Bill Broich

Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?

3/5/2023

Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses 

10/4/2023
Bill Broich

Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?  

4/4/2023

FDIC Braces for Potential Banking Crisis: Can It Stabilize the System Once Again[...]

4/4/2023