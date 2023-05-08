Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

fbpx

jdowd//May 8, 2023

Joe Dowd, interim editor of Idaho Business Review.

The delivery of news has been evolving from the beginning of news itself. Mediums change over time, but news professionals still must find a way to deliver what’s important to our readers.

In recognition of the need to deliver news in the most engaging way, we are excited to announce the launch of our new and improved Idaho Business Review.

Our tech team has been hard at work over the past few months creating a more engaging, user-friendly, and informative platform for our readers, and one of the most exciting aspects of the new website is its updated design.

Our experts have taken great care to create a modern and visually appealing layout that is designed to capture the attention of visitors. But it’s not just the aesthetics of the site that have changed. We’ve made technical and functional upgrades intended to make your experience on our site even better. For example, the new website is fully optimized for mobile devices. We’ve made sure that the site is fully responsive, meaning that it will adjust its layout and features to fit the screen size of any device you’re using.

The goal: Whether you’re reading an article on your desktop computer or scrolling through our site on your phone during your morning commute, you’ll have a seamless and enjoyable experience.

We’ve also worked to enhance the user experience of the site in other ways. Navigation has been simplified and streamlined, making it easier to find the articles and topics you’re most interested in. Our experts say load times have been optimized so that you won’t be kept waiting for pages to appear, even if you’re on a slower internet connection.

And we’ve included clearer calls to action throughout the site, making it easier to share articles, sign up for our newsletter, and engage with our social media channel.

Of course, the content of the site is just as important as its design and functionality. Our continued vow at IBR is to serve our readers in every way, and most especially by providing the most current, vital business news affecting our unique audience, readers who comprise some of Oklahoma’s most influential people.

Joe Dowd is the interim editor of Idaho Business Review

 

