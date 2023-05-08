Shannon McElroy joins Colliers in Boise

Shannon McElroy joins the investment brokerage services team at Colliers in Boise, Idaho, specializing in multifamily transactions. McElroy is “passionate about building a platform for clients to generate passive income through stabilized, value add and development opportunities.”

As the co-founder of Active Capital Partners, she shares her investor mentality by introducing new strategies to acquiring or disposing in an attentive market. McElroy started in real estate to invest and protect personal investments, while developing relationships with investors seeking the same. Prior to joining Colliers, McElroy transacted on residential income-producing real estate and light property management where she successfully guided clients throughout all stages of their ownership cycle.

As a multi-business owner, she “values strategic partnerships to increase profitability, capitalize on inefficiencies presented in the market and creates a strong investment plan for those she works with.” McElroy is a candidate member of the CCIM Institute and the Urban Land Institute (ULI).

She enjoys expanding her reach through sharing market trends and data in many national communities and appreciates the outdoors. When she isn’t connecting with her clients, she can be found on the Boise Greenbelt with her husband, two little girls and 145 lb. boxer-bull mastiff dog.