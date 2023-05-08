fbpx

The Faces of Hope Foundation announces Janet Pace as clinical director

Janet Pace

The Faces of Hope Foundation has announced the appointment of Janet Pace as the new Clinical Director. Pace brings a wealth of experience to her new position, working in various mental health and advocacy roles. She graduated with a master’s degree in social work from Boise State University in 2013. Since then, she has dedicated her career to helping individuals who have experienced trauma.

Pace has worked as a crisis counselor at the Faces of Hope Foundation since February 2021. Before that, she was a forensic interviewer and interim director at Safe Passage Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Pace also worked as a behavior support assistant with the Coeur d’Alene School District.

In her space time, she enjoys spending time outdoors, meditating, and engaging in various arts and crafts outside of work. She is also passionate about learning and implementing new therapies to serve her clients better.

