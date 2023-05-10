Fulcrum Wealth Management Group welcomes Burke Lodge as a financial advisor

Fulcrum Wealth Management Group welcomes Burke Lodge to the team as a financial advisor & investment specialist. In his role Lodge will be delivering personalized financial advice, investment management and asset allocation, portfolio analysis and design, goal planning, wealth preservation strategies, charitable giving, business retirement plans, and retirement planning services.

Lodge attended Oregon State University and earned his degree in Finance and International Business. He went on to complete the MBA program through OSU post-undergrad. Prior to Fulcrum, Lodge held several Investment Analyst roles with Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and started servicing clients as an Advisor in 2017.