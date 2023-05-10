Fulcrum Wealth Management Group welcomes Burke Lodge as a financial advisor

Fulcrum Wealth Management Group welcomes Burke Lodge to the team as a financial advisor & investment specialist. In his role Lodge will be delivering personalized financial advice, investment management and asset allocation, portfolio analysis and design, goal planning, wealth preservation strategies, charitable giving, business retirement plans, and retirement planning services.
Lodge attended Oregon State University and earned his degree in Finance and International Business. He went on to complete the MBA program through OSU post-undergrad. Prior to Fulcrum, Lodge held several Investment Analyst roles with Morgan Stanley, Merrill Lynch, and started servicing clients as an Advisor in 2017.
The Faces of Hope Foundation has announced the appointment of Janet Pace as the new Clinical Director. Pace br[...]
May 8, 2023
Shannon McElroy joins the investment brokerage services team at Colliers in Boise, Idaho, specializing in mult[...]
May 8, 2023
BOISE, ID — McAlvain Companies has announced two recent promotions at the top of the construction firm’s l[...]
May 4, 2023
[caption id="attachment_493230" align="alignleft" width="185"] Paul Wasser[/caption] BOISE, ID – Schnabel[...]
May 4, 2023
NAMPA, ID – Clint Child, DNP, MBA, RN, CENP has been named President at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Na[...]
May 2, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Idaho Business Review News.
Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers
8/5/2023
Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix
5/5/2023
Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?
3/5/2023
Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses
10/4/2023
Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?
4/4/2023