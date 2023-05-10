PetIQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.7 million.
On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.
The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $290.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.7 million.
For the current quarter ending in June, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million.
