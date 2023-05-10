fbpx

PetIQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press//May 10, 2023

Home>Business News>

PetIQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PetIQ Earnings

PetIQ: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press//May 10, 2023

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $9.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 45 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 35 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $290.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $278.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million.

Related Content

Hecla Mining Earnings

Hecla Mining: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Hecla Mining Co. (HL) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.2 million in its first quarter.

May 10, 2023
What you need to know about bank failures

Is my money safe? What you need to know about bank failures

NEW YORK — Recent turmoil in the banking industry may have you worried about your money. Shares of PacWes[...]

May 9, 2023

ROAD TO PROGRESS: State Highway 16 nears final phase

As Idaho's population continues to surge, so too does the demand for better infrastructure to support its rapi[...]

May 9, 2023

Idaho awarded $20 million to study future energy and water use in state

MOSCOW, ID — Idaho researchers will receive $24 million for a new research project on the impact of changes [...]

May 8, 2023

Boise Cascade: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Boise Cascade L.L.C. (BCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $96.7 million.

May 5, 2023

Clearwater Analytics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. (CWAN) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.4 million in its first quarter.

May 5, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

8/5/2023

Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix 

5/5/2023
Bill Broich

Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?

3/5/2023

Four Essential Branding Principles For Small Businesses 

10/4/2023
Bill Broich

Stress and its Effect on Longevity. Could an Annuity Help You Live Longer?  

4/4/2023