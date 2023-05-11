Boise Centre names new executive director

BOISE ─ The Greater Boise Auditorium District Board of Directors has named Cody Lund the new Executive Director of Boise Centre.
Lund was selected following a three-month national search and is currently the Assistant Executive Director of Boise Centre. He will succeed Pat Rice, who retires at the end of 2023.
In his new role, Lund will oversee a senior leadership team responsible for the facility’s daily operations, manage Boise Centre’s annual $9 million budget and ongoing sales and promotion activity. Lund will also serve as a liaison and represent the District Board of Directors as it relates to community resources.
