NAIFA-Idaho elects new Board of Directors

BOISE, ID – The Idaho chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) has announced their 2023 Board of Directors.

The NAIFA-Idaho President, along with the association’s Board of Directors, develops strategies and provides oversight to ensure the continued success of the state chapter. The president helps to set the chapter’s agenda and works to advance the chapter’s mission to advocate for a positive legislative and regulatory environment, enhance business and professional skills, and promote the ethical conduct of NAIFA members within the state.

NAIFA members adhere to a strong code of ethics that requires them to work in the best interests of their clients. They work with Main Street USA consumers to improve their financial literacy, offer financial risk protection, help them prepare for secure retirements, and allow them to leave financial legacies.

“NAIFA has been an important part of my success and has helped me serve my clients better,” NAIFA President Garth Hassel said. “It’s an honor for me to support my professional association, and I am pleased to be able to contribute to the success of my fellow NAIFA members. Ensuring that NAIFA-Idaho remains a strong, vital organization is crucial for our industry as well for agents and advisors and consumers in our state.”

President, Garth Hassel – Global Views Advisors in Idaho Falls, Idaho

President-Elect, Derek Baltimore – Senior Consulting Financial Group in Riggins, Idaho

Secretary, Lynn Carrillo – New York Life in Boise, Idaho

Treasurer, Debbie Dale – Red Cedar Wealth Advisors in Boise, Idaho

VP of Membership, Scott Leavitt – Gem State Financial Group in Boise, Idaho

VP of Programs, Trent Yost – Red Cedar Wealth Advisors in Boise, Idaho

VP of Advocacy, EmmaLee Robinson – State Farm Insurance Companies in Idaho Falls, Idaho