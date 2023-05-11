New hires for Zions Bank’s Commercial Banking and BRC teams

BOISE, ID — Sarah Greene has joined the Zions Bank Business Resource Center as a counselor, responsible for providing workshops and complimentary one-on-one consulting for aspiring, new and established small business owners.

Greene earned her bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Entrepreneurship Management from Boise State University. She’s applied her education in a variety of positions, including as a marketing analyst for HP Inc., where she was responsible for business forecasting, strategy development and support to the company’s sales and supplies teams.

Logan Maag has joined Zions Bank as a relationship manager for its Western Idaho Commercial Banking team, responsible for developing and maintaining banking relationships with commercial and agricultural clients.

Maag will be based at the bank’s Fruitland and Caldwell branches and will cover Payette and Canyon counties as well as eastern Oregon. He earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Finance from BYU-Idaho and brings five years of banking experience to the role.

Maag is an Idaho Army National Guard veteran and is currently a member of the Army’s Inactive Ready Reserve. He is also pursuing his master’s degree in Public Administration at Boise State University.