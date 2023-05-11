Shawn Birk joins First Federal Bank

MERIDIAN, Idaho – Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, has announced Shawn Birk’s addition to the First Federal Bank as regional branch manager. In this role, Birk will provide strategic sales and operational direction for the Retail Banking team in the Treasure Valley, helping to direct consumer banking initiatives at the South Eagle Road and Chinden Road-Fox Run branches. He will also be responsible for acquiring new clients, growing current banking relationships, and leveraging partnerships with the Bank’s Mortgage, Business Banking, and Treasury Management teams.

“We are thrilled to have Shawn join the team at First Federal,” Treasure Valley Market President Jim Reames said. “He’s a phenomenal leader with over two decades of banking experience, a perfect fit to serve as our Treasure Valley Regional Retail Manager.”

Birk comes to First Fed with twenty-two years of retail banking experience, having developed a passion early in his career for listening, uncovering needs and finding optimal financial solutions for customers. “Shawn’s forte is relationship building, he is just an incredible communicator and people-person. Couple that with his business acumen, and our customers are really going to benefit from and enjoy working with him,” added Reames.

He has a lending background in real estate secured loans and lines of credit as well as in auto loans. He also has experience in the development of various lending and banking policies. “I look forward to contributing a high level of professionalism, experience, and knowledge to our amazing Treasure Valley team,” Birk said.

Birk was born and raised in Boise and Meridian. His wife, Samantha, is an oncology nurse and his daughter participates in various high school activities including cheerleading. Previously, he took part in the United Way’s Loaned Executive program. In his free time, he is an avid vacationer who enjoys cruises and visiting Disneyland. Birk will be located at the South Eagle branch at 1880 South Eagle Road in Meridian, Idaho.