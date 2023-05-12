Twenty honored at IBR’s CEO of Influence event

IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa with Tommy Ahlquist of Ball Ventures, the 'Link of Distinction' honoree, and Michael Carr of Perkins Coie. (Photo by Pro Image)

BOISE — Twenty of the most influential CEOs from across the state came together Thursday night at Idaho Business Review’s CEO of Influence event to be honored for outstanding achievements and leadership in their respective fields.

Tommy Ahlquist, CEO of Ball Ventures, was the first to be honored with the Link of Distinction award. Since being honored in 2015 as a CEO of Influence award recipient, Ahlquist has maintained leadership, growth, vision, innovation and community commitment.

After a decade, “with so many great leaders within our state, the CEO of Influence program has a bright future ahead,” said IBR Publisher Cindy Suffa. “A huge congratulations to all the honorees and this year’s first Link of Distinction award recipient, Tommy Ahlquist.”

“What I’m most thankful for tonight is the chance to just slow down for a minute and tell a few people thank you because I owe it all to them,” Ahlquist said at the event, held at the Boise Centre. “I will love and I will live each moment with gratitude.

“Thank you very much for this award,” he continued. “We as a business community can stand up and come together, we have differences but we have so much more in common. It’s needed more than ever in the world. Let’s come together and keep Idaho what it is and what it should be, and that’s about taking care of each other.”

Amidst the glitz and glamor of the evening, CEOs within the health care sector were among those praised for their leadership through difficult times.

“I am thrilled to see so many behavioral health and health care organizations represented tonight. It’s such an important part of the whole human, physical health and mental health. We have to pay attention to both,” said honoree Sarah Woodley, CEO of BPA Health. “The health crisis we’re facing right now is loneliness. And I want to speak to everyone from my heart by saying that I hope you have great people in your life–and if you are lonely, I hope you’ll reach out.”

“Thank you to all who attended the event and a shout-out of appreciation to all the sponsors for their support, including long-time presenting sponsor, Perkins Coie,” Suffa said.

The 2023 CEO of Influence Honorees:

Tommy Ahlquist, Ball Ventures (2023 Link of Distinction honoree)

Shelby Bills, Graeber & Company

Lindsey Bowshier, Tribute Media

Sean Evans, Meridian Chamber of Commerce

Karianne Fallow, Dairy West

Kevan Finley, Cottonwood Creek Behavioral Hospital

Amy Gile, Silverdraft

Lisa A. Grow, Idaho Power

Wayne Hammon, Idaho AGC

Helo Hancock, Beacon Cancer Care

Heidi Hart, Terry Reilly Health Services

Nate Jorgensen, Boise Cascade Company

Beth Markley, NAMI Idaho Inc.

Jason Meyerhoeffer, First Federal Bank

Mitch Minnette, Nampa Chamber of Commerce

Jody Nelson, Lysi Bishop Real Estate

Laurel Sayer, Perpetua Resources

Lori Sessions, Grand Peaks

Rob Spear, Idaho Falls Auditorium District, Mountain America Center

Mindy Stosich-Benedetti, Health West Inc.

Sarah Woodley, BPA Health

The leaders are featured in a magazine for subscribers in the May 12 edition.

Contact Cindy Suffa at [email protected] for more information on sponsorships and magazine advertising.