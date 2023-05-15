D.L. Evans Bank promotes Amy Durfee to VP Branch Manager in Rupert, Idaho

RUPERT, ID – John V. Evans Jr., president of D.L. Evans Bank has announced Amy Durfee’s promotion to vice president branch manager at the Rupert branch.
Durfee has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team for twenty-four years, beginning as a teller. She has also held the positions of loan adjuster, operations supervisor, commercial loan officer, and assistant vice president and assistant branch manager. Durfee will oversee the operations of the branch while managing resources and staff, developing and attaining sales goals, delivering customer service, and growing the location’s revenues.
Durfree is involved in her community through the Rupert Rotary Club, Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley. In her spare time, Durfee helps her husband with his small trucking company and enjoys camping, razor riding, and boating with her family and friends.
