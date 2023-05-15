fbpx

D.L. Evans Bank promotes Amy Durfee to VP Branch Manager in Rupert, Idaho

admin//May 15, 2023

Home>News>

D.L. Evans Bank promotes Amy Durfee to VP Branch Manager in Rupert, Idaho

Amy Durfree

D.L. Evans Bank promotes Amy Durfee to VP Branch Manager in Rupert, Idaho

admin//May 15, 2023

RUPERT, ID John V. Evans Jr., president of D.L. Evans Bank has announced Amy Durfee’s promotion to vice president branch manager at the Rupert branch.

Durfee has been a member of the D.L. Evans Bank team for twenty-four years, beginning as a teller. She has also held the positions of loan adjuster, operations supervisor, commercial loan officer, and assistant vice president and assistant branch manager. Durfee will oversee the operations of the branch while managing resources and staff, developing and attaining sales goals, delivering customer service, and growing the location’s revenues.

Durfree is involved in her community through the Rupert Rotary Club, Mini-Cassia Chamber of Commerce, and the Boys and Girls Club of Magic Valley. In her spare time, Durfee helps her husband with his small trucking company and enjoys camping, razor riding, and boating with her family and friends.

i

Related Content

Trucks

Study: Idaho among most dangerous states for truck drivers

In 2021, traffic fatalities racked up to a 16-year high, despite a lot more people working from home.

May 16, 2023

Repelled by high car prices, Americans are holding on to their vehicles longer than ever

By TOM KRISHER AP Auto Writer ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — With new and used cars still painfully expensive, [...]

May 15, 2023

May 12, 2023 Digital Edition

[iframe src='//www.pageturnpro.com/Idaho-Business-Review/108444-IBR_051223_web/sdefault.html' width='800' heig[...]

May 12, 2023
Pete Buttigieg

Tesla shouldn’t call driving system Autopilot because humans are still in control, Buttigieg s...

Tesla shouldn't be calling its partially automated driving system Autopilot because the cars can't drive thems[...]

May 11, 2023

In major climate step, EPA proposes 1st limits on greenhouse gas emissions from power plants

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration proposed new limits Thursday on greenhouse gas emissions from coa[...]

May 11, 2023

NAIFA-Idaho elects new Board of Directors

BOISE, ID – The Idaho chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) has an[...]

May 11, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023

Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

8/5/2023

Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix 

5/5/2023
Bill Broich

Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?

3/5/2023