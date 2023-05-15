New tenants announced at Canyon Park West

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Wood Investments Companies, Inc., a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment company specializing in retail, announced today several new tenants at Canyon Park West shopping center in Twin Falls, which includes Dick’s Sporting Goods, Ross Dress for Less, Petco, ULTA Beauty and Old Navy. New tenants Ashley HomeStore and Carter’s are open and Natural Grocers will open in the fall of 2023, in the former Bed Bath & Beyond building at 1933 Fillmore, next to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Natural Grocers is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Founded in 1955 in Golden, Colorado, Natural Grocers has 166 stores in 21 states.

“We are excited to welcome our newest tenant, Natural Grocers, who will be a tremendous addition to Canyon Park West and the residents of southern Idaho,” CEO and president of Wood Investments Companies Patrick Wood said.

Natural Grocers signed a 10-year lease to occupy approximately 20,000 square feet. Ashley HomeStore signed a 15-year lease and opened an 18,000-square-foot store on April 1, 2023. Carter’s baby and kids clothing store signed a 10-year lease and opened a 4,804-square-foot store in the fall of 2022.

Wood Investments Companies owns both the 160,140-square-foot Canyon Park West shopping center and the adjacent 144,000-square-foot Canyon Park East shopping center located at 2068 Bridgeview Blvd. Canyon Park East shopping center includes tenants Sportsman’s Warehouse, T.J. Maxx, Michaels, HomeGoods, Best Buy, Famous Footwear and restaurants Outback Steakhouse and Johnny Carino’s.

“Demand remains strong at Canyon Park East and West shopping centers,” Wood said. “Both shopping centers benefit from an exceptional tenant line-up, excellent visibility, quality construction, curb appeal and a strong location in the heart of the Twin Falls retail core.”

Canyon Park West and Canyon Park East are situated along the Snake River Canyon immediately south and west of Perrine Bridge in the retail hub of Idaho’s popular Twin Falls, adjacent to Magic Valley Mall. Magic Valley Mall is the only regional enclosed shopping center in the eight-county Magic Valley region and has been serving Southern Idaho since 1986.

“Twin Falls is the thriving hub for southern Idaho and northern Nevada, drawing a consumer base of approximately 250,000 people from a nine-county region,” Wood said. “Nearly 48,000 residents enjoy living and working on the edge of the Snake River Canyon with the river flowing almost 500 feet below.” The two shopping centers are served by major highways, including U.S. Route 93 and U.S. Route 30.

Wood Investments Companies reports that it is seeking well-located value-add development opportunities in the Western U.S. where the company can incorporate its design and tenant influence to create new grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. The Cushman & Wakefield retail brokerage team based in Boise comprising of Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Travis Dunn and Julie Kissler represents Wood Investments in Twin Falls and the Boise market.