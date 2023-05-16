Big apartment complex coming to the Boise Bench

BOISE, ID — A large multifamily apartment complex now approved by Boise’s City Council will include 354 units spanning eight three-story and two, two-story buildings, the developers announced Tuesday.

The project, called “Seasons on the Bench,” will be located on W. Victory Road and is designed to provide driveways and walkable linkages to promote integration into surrounding properties. The site includes a shared-use pathway along the canal to promote the City of Boise’s vision for better bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.