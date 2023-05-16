Big apartment complex coming to the Boise Bench
BOISE, ID — A large multifamily apartment complex now approved by Boise’s City Council will include 354 units spanning eight three-story and two, two-story buildings, the developers announced Tuesday.
The project, called “Seasons on the Bench,” will be located on W. Victory Road and is designed to provide driveways and walkable linkages to promote integration into surrounding properties. The site includes a shared-use pathway along the canal to promote the City of Boise’s vision for better bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.
Included is a centrally located amenity complex with an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse and fitness center with resort-style pool and spa. Other amenities include a dog park and facility for dog wash and bicycle maintenance and repair.
Developed by MorganStonehill and designed by Newman Garrison + Partners (NG+P), the project partners are also behind a sister property, “Seasons at Meridian,” currently under construction in the neighboring community of Meridian. Seasons on the Bench marks the second project in Idaho for both players.
Seasons on the Bench is slated to break ground in early 2024.
As Idaho's population continues to surge, so too does the demand for better infrastructure to support its rapi[...]
May 9, 2023
Monthly Building Permits Garden City Kuna Moscow Pocatello Twin Falls
May 3, 2023
Weekly Building Permits Boise Caldwell Coeur d’Alene Eagle Meridian Nampa
May 3, 2023
Weekly Building Permits Boise Caldwell Coeur d’Alene Eagle Meridian Nampa
May 3, 2023
Weekly Building Permits Boise Caldwell Coeur d’Alene Eagle Meridian Nampa
May 3, 2023
Sign up for your daily digest of Idaho Business Review News.
Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt
16/5/2023
Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table
12/5/2023
Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers
8/5/2023
Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix
5/5/2023
Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?
3/5/2023