Big apartment complex coming to the Boise Bench

admin//May 16, 2023

Seasons on the Bench Boise

Architectural renderings of Seasons on the Bench provided by its developers.

BOISE, ID A large multifamily apartment complex now approved by Boise’s City Council will include 354 units spanning  eight three-story and two, two-story buildings, the developers announced Tuesday.

The project, called “Seasons on the Bench,” will be located on W. Victory Road and is designed to provide driveways and walkable linkages to promote integration into surrounding properties. The site includes a shared-use pathway along the canal to promote the City of Boise’s vision for better bicycle and pedestrian connectivity.

Included is a centrally located amenity complex with an 8,000-square-foot clubhouse and fitness center with resort-style pool and spa. Other amenities include a dog park and facility for dog wash and bicycle maintenance and repair. 

Developed by MorganStonehill and designed by Newman Garrison + Partners (NG+P), the project partners are also behind a sister property, “Seasons at Meridian,” currently under construction in the neighboring community of Meridian. Seasons on the Bench marks the second project in Idaho for both players.

Seasons on the Bench is slated to break ground in early 2024.

