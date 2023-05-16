Summer air travel at Boise Airport: What you need to know

BOISE, ID — The Boise Airport set a record for total passengers served in 2022—and thus far, 2023 has proven to be even busier with passenger traffic through March up 15% over last year’s numbers. As summer approaches, the Boise Airport wants to help passengers navigate the busy travel period from Memorial Day through Labor Day with ease. Below are some tips to make your summer air travel stress-free and enjoyable:

Airport parking is limited

BOI Upgrade, the airport’s multiyear expansion project, is currently underway, which includes construction of a new public parking garage that is expected to open later this summer. Due to unprecedented growth in the Treasure Valley and a record number of passengers, close-in terminal parking is limited.

Check the live feed of available parking capacity on the airport’s parking webpage before you start driving to help make an informed decision about where you may find parking. If you choose to drive yourself to the airport it is likely you will need to utilize the Economy Parking Lot.

The Economy Parking Lot is located at Victory and Orchard (5600 W. Victory Rd.) and is serviced by a free shuttle that runs every 15 minutes. Feeling crunched for time? Curbside valet, operated by local company The Car Park, is available on the east end of the upper curb. The Boise Airport recommends travelers make an online reservation in advance of your arrival to guarantee your spot. Reservations can be made on iflyboisevalet.thecarpark.com.

Arrive early

Passengers should check with their airlines to verify the status of their flight before arriving at the airport. The Boise Airport encourages passengers to arrive 1.5 hours early if you are being dropped off or two hours early if you plan to park. Remember that parking may include a shuttle ride from the Economy Lot to the terminal. Planning accordingly will give you ample time to check-in with your airline and clear the security checkpoint before your flight. The Transportation Security Administration encourages passengers to double check their carry-on luggage to ensure that restricted items are not packed.

If you can, use a rideshare

If possible, the airport encourages passengers to use a rideshare service like Uber and Lyft, taxis, or other modes of transportation to arrive for your flight. Enjoy an easy curbside drop off at the terminal and help reduce strain on the airport’s limited parking capacity—saving space for passengers from outside the Treasure Valley and others who must drive.

Boise Airport said in a press release that it is “committed to providing a safe and efficient travel experience for all passengers,” and following these tips will allow travelers to start their summer vacation off stress-free.