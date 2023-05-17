KeyBank Names Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer

KeyBank has named Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer for the Idaho and Oregon/Southwest Washington regions. In this position he will oversee KeyBank’s philanthropic budget and investment strategies to meet community needs, as well as create and maintain relationships with community-based, charitable and non-profit organizations. In addition, Reyes will oversee KeyBank’s Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) compliance goals throughout the region.

Most recently, Reyes served as a relationship manager for KeyBank’s [email protected] program where he worked with a wide range of small-to-medium sized commercial clients across various industries, honing his ability to scale tailored strategies to business clients of all sizes. He also took on a pivotal role as national chair for KeyBank’s Hispanic-Latinx Key Business Impact and Networking Group (HLKBING), which helps create an inclusive and stronger workplace for all.

“Angel’s deep dedication to a wide variety of community organizations make him an ideal fit for this position,” Stacy Thompson, senior vice president, corporate responsibility and community engagement at KeyBank, said. “KeyBank is committed to corporate responsibility efforts as a logical extension of our core values of diversity, equity and inclusion, and I am thrilled to have Angel bring his significant expertise to lead and expand KeyBank’s robust community outreach efforts.”

Reyes earned a bachelor of business administration from Western Oregon University, a MBA from George Fox University and a certificate of diversity and inclusion from Cornell University.