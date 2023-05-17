Tony Vahsholtz Joins First Federal Bank

MERIDIAN, ID – Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that Tony Vahsholtz has joined the Bank as Vice President and Commercial Team Lead in the Treasure Valley. In his role, Vahsholtz will assist in growing and developing commercial lending efforts as well as provide guidance on SBA lending. “We are ecstatic that Tony is joining our Treasure Valley First Fed team,” stated Jim Reames, Treasure Valley Market President. “He is a laser-focused professional, committed to superior results. Tony comes to First Fed with nearly thirty years of working in banking and is seen by many as the leading small business lender in Idaho.”

Vahsholtz’s almost three decades of experience in commercial lending, SBA lending, treasury management, and personal banking is another boost to an already strong and expanding First Federal Bank presence in the Treasure Valley. “I am so excited to be part of First Federal and deepening the Bank’s impact in the Ada and Canyon Counties and the surrounding areas,” stated Vahsholtz. “First Fed’s mission of enhancing the financial well-being of customers really spoke to me. I look forward to serving clients and customers who need a true Idaho-based community bank.”

Vahsholtz is a native Idahoan and has spent his entire professional career in the Gem State. He is a graduate of Lewis-Clark State College as well as the Pacific Coast Banking School. Vahsholtz enjoys giving back to his community as seen through his civic involvement and activities. He is a previous board member and Treasurer of the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. In addition, he has been part of the Boise Chamber of Commerce’s Financial Services Advisory Board, currently serves as an Idaho State Building Authority Commissioner, and participates as a Finance Committee Member of Boise’s Got Faith.

Vahsholtz is a sports fanatic and enjoys playing golf or watching any sport, especially baseball. He also values spending time with his family and his faith. He will be located at the South Eagle branch at 1880 South Eagle Road in Meridian, Idaho.