fbpx

Tony Vahsholtz Joins First Federal Bank

admin//May 17, 2023

Home>People>

Tony Vahsholtz Joins First Federal Bank

Tony Vahsholtz

Tony Vahsholtz Joins First Federal Bank

admin//May 17, 2023

MERIDIAN, ID – Jason A. Meyerhoeffer, President and CEO of First Federal Bank, is pleased to announce that Tony Vahsholtz has joined the Bank as Vice President and Commercial Team Lead in the Treasure Valley. In his role, Vahsholtz will assist in growing and developing commercial lending efforts as well as provide guidance on SBA lending. “We are ecstatic that Tony is joining our Treasure Valley First Fed team,” stated Jim Reames, Treasure Valley Market President. “He is a laser-focused professional, committed to superior results. Tony comes to First Fed with nearly thirty years of working in banking and is seen by many as the leading small business lender in Idaho.”

Vahsholtz’s almost three decades of experience in commercial lending, SBA lending, treasury management, and personal banking is another boost to an already strong and expanding First Federal Bank presence in the Treasure Valley. “I am so excited to be part of First Federal and deepening the Bank’s impact in the Ada and Canyon Counties and the surrounding areas,” stated Vahsholtz. “First Fed’s mission of enhancing the financial well-being of customers really spoke to me. I look forward to serving clients and customers who need a true Idaho-based community bank.”

Vahsholtz is a native Idahoan and has spent his entire professional career in the Gem State. He is a graduate of Lewis-Clark State College as well as the Pacific Coast Banking School. Vahsholtz enjoys giving back to his community as seen through his civic involvement and activities. He is a previous board member and Treasurer of the Boys & Girls Club of Nampa. In addition, he has been part of the Boise Chamber of Commerce’s Financial Services Advisory Board, currently serves as an Idaho State Building Authority Commissioner, and participates as a Finance Committee Member of Boise’s Got Faith. 

Vahsholtz is a sports fanatic and enjoys playing golf or watching any sport, especially baseball. He also values spending time with his family and his faith. He will be located at the South Eagle branch at 1880 South Eagle Road in Meridian, Idaho. 

v

Related Content

KeyBank Names Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer

KeyBank has named Angel Reyes as corporate responsibility officer for the Idaho and Oregon/Southwest Washingto[...]

May 17, 2023

West Valley names local hospital leader as new CEO

West Valley Medical Center, award-winning 150-bed hospital in Caldwell, Idaho, has named Travis Leach as its n[...]

May 15, 2023

D.L. Evans Bank promotes Amy Durfee to VP Branch Manager in Rupert, Idaho

RUPERT, ID – John V. Evans Jr., president of D.L. Evans Bank has announced Amy Durfee's promotion to vice pr[...]

May 15, 2023

NAIFA-Idaho elects new Board of Directors

BOISE, ID – The Idaho chapter of the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors (NAIFA) has an[...]

May 11, 2023

New hires for Zions Bank’s Commercial Banking and BRC teams

BOISE, ID — Sarah Greene has joined the Zions Bank Business Resource Center as a counselor, responsible for [...]

May 11, 2023

Boise Centre names new executive director

BOISE ─ The Greater Boise Auditorium District Board of Directors has named Cody Lund the new Executive Direc[...]

May 11, 2023

Top Stories

People

Commentary

Bill Broich

Breaking the Debt Cycle Strategies for Older Adults to Manage and Reduce Debt

16/5/2023
Bank rates

Bank rates are up. How to avoid leaving money on the table

12/5/2023

Editor’s note: A new look designed for modern readers

8/5/2023

Presidential primary mess needs a legislative fix 

5/5/2023
Bill Broich

Bill Broich “Perspectives”: What is a Beneficiary?

3/5/2023