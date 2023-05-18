Post Insurance welcomes Steve Judy to their executive team

MERIDIAN – Post Insurance is pleased to announce and welcome Steve Judy as their new Chief Operations Officer (COO). Judy will be leading company operations at Post Insurance, overseeing the growth and expansion goals, and further developing company culture and the focus on providing unparalleled service and value to Post Insurance clients.

“When Post Insurance approached me about this role, I was immediately interested,” Judy said. “The energy, goals, and optimism at Post Insurance are exciting and I feel fortunate to be part of the company’s future.”

Before joining Post Insurance, Judy spent 19 years at Primary Health Medical Group as an owner and their COO where he oversaw their growth from 12 medical clinics to 22 across the Treasure Valley.

After several years of focusing on business development and growth, Post Insurance is excited to expand the executive team and believes Judy is an ideal fit for the COO role and a great addition to company culture.

“Finding someone to join our executive team and fill the role of Chief Operations Officer has been a big focus for us this year,” Patrick Casabonne, Chief Financial Officer and co-owner said. “My business partner, Andrew and I, couldn’t be more excited for what Steve brings to Post Insurance and we look forward to continued growth with him on board.”

Judy is an Idaho native originally from Cascade, an Emmett High School graduate, and a Gonzaga University graduate with a degree in history and political science. He spent his first post-college years as a staffer for US Senators Craig and Kempthorne and went on at the early age of 28 to become the Mayor of Coeur d’Alene from 1998 to 2002. During that time, Steve and his wife, Michelle Villanueva Judy, opened a large family entertainment center, Adventures in Fun, in Coeur d’Alene. In 2003 Steve and his wife transitioned back to the Treasure Valley where they raised their three sons. Steve also enjoys golfing and spent eight years coaching golf at Bishop Kelly High School.

“The experience Steve brings with him reflects our focus on an integrated and skilled approach to strategy and business development at Post Insurance,” Andrew Elam, President and co-owner, said. “We are very pleased to welcome Steve to the team and believe his addition will allow us to accomplish our long-term company goals.”