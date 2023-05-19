Faces of Hope Foundation welcomes DaNel Jones as a crisis counselor. Jones recently graduated from the Master of Social Work program at Boise State University and is a Licensed Master of Social Work (LMSC). She brings a wealth of experience working with nonprofit organizations, including approximately 10 years as an employee or volunteer at the International Rescue Committee (IRC), Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center (SRMC), Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, and Faces of Hope Victim Center. Jones has also worked as an addiction and recovery counselor.
“We are thrilled to have DaNel on board and confident that her extensive experience will be an invaluable asset to our clients and the Treasure Valley community,” Faces of Hope Foundation said.
