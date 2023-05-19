RE ROUNDUP: May 17, 2023

The following are commercial real estate transactions as reported by various area real estate firms. Send submissions to [email protected], using the format of these transactions.

UTZ Quality Foods LLC leased 22,773 sq. ft. of industrial space at 16677 Madison Rd. Ste. Building C in Nampa. Stephen Fife represented the tenant. Devin Ogden and Michael McNeight of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Life Flight Network LLC leased 10,282 sq. ft. of office space at 1550 S. Tech Ln. in Meridian. Lew Manglos and Scott Feighner represented the tenant. Mike Chidester represented the landlord.

Crystal View Capital Fund III, LLC purchased 23,040 sq. ft. of industrial space at 2317 102nd St. S. in Tacoma, WA. Lew Goldman and Matt Ryden of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

Age Cutting Tool, LLC renewed a lease on 1,452 sq. ft. of industrial space at 16077 N. Franklin Blvd. Ste. 3 in Nampa. Mike Pena, Bryant Jones and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

RH Agency, Inc. leased 143 sq. ft. of office space at 212 2nd Ave. W. Ste. 204 in Twin Falls. Austin Davis represented the tenant. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho represented the landlord.

Barre Dance Academy leased 4,727 sq. ft. of office space at 288 Tyler Street in Twin Falls. Colliers represented the tenant.

Colliers Treasure Valley, LLC leased 2,178 sq. ft. of office space at 5700 E Franklin Rd Ste. 205 in Nampa. Bryant Jones, Mike Pena and Lincoln Hagood of Colliers Idaho represented the tenant.

Mi Linda Michoacana Ice Cream LLC extended a lease on 1,080 sq. ft. of retail space at 128 E. Yakima St Ste. B in Jerome. Tami Walker of Colliers Idaho facilitated this transaction.

The STIL leased 1,700 SF at 1225 1st Street S in Nampa, Idaho – Sara Shropshire of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant in this transaction.

Rachel Ryan RN leased 1,510 SF at 3015 E Magic View Drive in Meridian, Idaho – Braydon Torres and Travis Dunn of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Scott Feighner of Colliers represented the landlord in this transaction.

Tidal Wave Car Wash ground leased 55,321 SF in Mountain Home, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the lessee and The Lerner Company represented the lessor in this transaction.

TWAS Properties, LLC purchased 12,833 SF at 1625 Northgate Mile in Idaho Falls, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the buyer in this transaction.

Cotopaxi leased 1,909 SF at 100 N 8th Street in Boise, Idaho – LeAnn Hume, Andrea Nilson, and Julie Kissler, of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Hawkins Companies represented the landlord in this transaction.

Tobacco Connection leased 1,272 SF at 6732 State Street in Boise, Idaho – Julie Kissler, LeAnn Hume, and Andrea Nilson of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Ben Fulcher of NAI Select represented the landlord in this transaction.

Spirit Halloween leased 12,000 SF at 6843 N Strawberry Glenn Road in Garden City, Idaho – Sara Shropshire, Braydon Torres, and Travis Dunn of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Washington Federal Bank leased 3,000 SF at 3423 E Ustick Road in Meridian, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Julie Kissler, Travis Dunn, and Braydon Torres of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.

Cupbop leased 1,500 SF in Meridian, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Lee & Associates represented the tenant in this transaction.

Club Pilates leased 1,700 SF in Meridian, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, Sara Shropshire and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Seth McCormack and Darin Burrell of Intermountain Commercial Real Estate represented the tenant in this transaction.

Advocate Warriors LLC leased 1,657 SF at 4696 W Overland Road in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Melanie Nielsen of CBRE represented the tenant in this transaction.

Inspire Academics, Inc. leased 6,067 SF at 9550 W Bethel Court in Boise, Idaho – Jen McEntee and Bree Wells of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Al Marino of TOK represented the landlord in this transaction.

Silver Lining Roofing leased 1,200 SF at 870 E Franklin Road in Meridian, Idaho – Cory Perry of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Tim Graver of Prime Commercial represented the landlord in this transaction.

Taste of Persia leased 3,453 SF in 10386 W Ustick Road, Idaho – Travis Dunn and Braydon Torres of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Julian Desiree of Boise Premier Real Estate represented the landlord in this transaction.

Smile Now Dental Group, PLLC leased 4,346 SF at 467 S Rivershore Land in Eagle, Idaho – Travis Dunn Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant and Matt Mahoney of Lee & Associates represented the landlord in this transaction.

Jersey Mike’s leased 1,200 SF at the NWC Eagle & Amity in Meridian, Idaho – Andrea Nilson, LeAnn Hume, and Julie Kissler of Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord and Mike Erkman of NAI Select represented the tenant in this transaction.

Shannon Dye Massage Therapy and Structural Integration renewed 278 SF at 223 N 6th Street in Boise, Idaho – Bree Wells and Jen McEntee of Cushman & Wakefield facilitated this transaction.