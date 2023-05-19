Sparklight teams with Amazon company eero

BOISE, ID – Sparklight announced the launch of Wall-To-Wall WiFi, a whole-home connectivity solution that provides fast, reliable and secure internet throughout the home.

By teaming up with eero, an Amazon company, Sparklight said it will advance connectivity solutions and improve Wi-Fi signals in the Treasure Valley by incorporating a wide-ranging signal that eliminates dead zones.

“Wall-To-Wall WiFi will give our customers an exceptional whole-home internet connectivity experience, delivering faster speeds, reliable coverage and advanced online security that allows for safe and fast browsing, streaming, gaming and social networking,” said Ken Johnson, Cable One Chief Technology and Digital Officer.

The company’s new WiFi is managed through an app, which enables customers to view and manage their network. An eero Plus option will be available to customers, providing an additional layer of advanced online security with eero Dynamic DNS, licenses for 1Password, Malwarebytes, and encrypt.me VPN.

“Residential WiFi needs are constantly growing as customers continue to work, learn and access entertainment using multiple devices in their homes,” Johnson said. “With the capacity to support more than 100 connected devices simultaneously, Wall-To-Wall WiFi meets those ever-changing needs, giving our customers a superior internet experience they can trust and rely on.”