Trailhead wins small business competition

Yesterday, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced Trailhead as a Stage One winner for the 2023 Growth Accelerator Fund Competition.

Trailhead will receive a $50,000 cash prize to build strategic partnerships that will support the launch, growth, and scale of STEM/R&D-focused small businesses.

Trailhead will now compete for an additional $50,000 to $150,000 later this summer. In Stage Two of the competition we will be seeking partners to support a “Growth Accelerator Partnership” to further develop strong innovation ecosystems.

Trailhead’s award-winning model will amplify the impact and success of Growth Accelerator Partnerships and will work to foster and facilitate a thriving national ecosystem that advances equitable investment in innovative high growth small businesses.

This year’s Competition has brought together organizations, entities, groups, and individuals beyond geographic boundaries to support innovators and innovation needed to confront the challenges of today.